“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — LEW, PUL
“BEAST” (R)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. — LEW
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW, PUL
“FALL” (PG-13)
Best friends Becky and Hunter find themselves at the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner and Mason Gooding. — LEW, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “THE FLY” (R)
A brilliant but eccentric scientist begins to transform into a giant man/fly hybrid after one of his experiments goes horribly wrong in this 1986 film starring Jeff Goldblum. 7 p.m. Wednesday. — KEN
“GIGI & NATE” (PG-13)
A young man’s life is turned upside down after he is left a quadriplegic. Moving forward seems near impossible until he meets his unlikely service animal, Gigi — a curious and intelligent capuchin monkey. — LEW
“GODZILLA” (NOT RATED)
American nuclear-weapons testing results in the creation of a seemingly unstoppable, dinosaur-like beast in this 1954 film. Special screening hosted by the Idaho Asia Institute as part of “Remembering Hiroshima: City, Art, Environment, and Lived Experience.” More information is on Page 3. — KEN
“THE INVITATION” (PG-13)
A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. — LEW
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE FELLOWSHIP OF THE RING” (PG-13)
A meek Hobbit from the Shire and eight companions set out on a journey to destroy the powerful One Ring and save Middle-earth from the Dark Lord Sauron. This 2001 film stars Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen and Orlando Bloom. — LEW, PUL
“MACK & RITA” (PG-13)
A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) spends a wild weekend in Palm Springs and wakes up to find she has magically transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). — PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, SUN
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: VHS MANIA! (R)
Double feature of VHS films “Creepshow” and “The Return of the Living Dead” presented by the Moscow Film Society. More information is on Page 6. — KEN
“MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS” (PG)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. A review is on Page 15. — LEW, MOS
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — PUL
“SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME” (PG-13)
With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. — PUL, MOS
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
UFC 279: CHIMAEV VS. DIAZ
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Nate Diaz at 7 p.m. Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. — LEW, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW