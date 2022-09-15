“BARBARIAN” (R)
A woman staying at an Airbnb discovers the house she has rented isn’t what it seems. Stars Georgina Campbell, Bill Skarsgård and Justin Long. — LEW, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — PUL
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW
“EMILY THE CRIMINAL” (R)
Down on her luck and saddled with debt, Emily gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences. — KEN
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge star. — SUN
“FALL” (PG-13)
Best friends Becky and Hunter find themselves at the top of a 2,000-foot radio tower. Stars Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner and Mason Gooding. — LEW
“GOD’S COUNTRY” (R)
When a college professor confronts two hunters she catches trespassing on her property, she’s drawn into an escalating battle of wills with catastrophic consequences. — LEW, PUL
“THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE TWO TOWERS” (PG-13)
While Frodo and Sam edge closer to Mordor with the help of the shifty Gollum, the divided fellowship makes a stand against Sauron’s new ally, Saruman, and his hordes of Isengard. — LEW, PUL
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS
“MRS. HARRIS GOES TO PARIS” (PG)
A widowed cleaning lady in 1950s London falls madly in love with a couture Dior dress and decides that she must have one of her own. — LEW, MOS
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — PUL
National Theater LIVE: “PRIMA FACIE”
Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve” ) makes her West End debut in the UK premiere of Suzie Miller’s award-winning play. Tessa, a young barrister, has climbed her way up from working class origins to be at the top of her game. An unexpected event forces her to confront the lines where the patriarchal power of the law, burden of proof and morals diverge. Noon Sunday; $12, adults; $10, students. — KEN
“PEARL” (R)
The story of how Pearl became the vicious killer seen in the slasher movie “X,” also released this year. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“RUNNING THE BASES” (PG)
When a small-town baseball coach gets the offer of a lifetime from a larger school, he uproots his family and leaves the only home he’s ever known. But he soon faces opposition to his coaching methods from the school superintendent. — LEW
“SEE HOW THEY RUN” (PG-13)
In the West End of 1950s London, plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play come to an abrupt halt after a pivotal member of the crew is murdered. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE WOMAN KING” (PG-13)
A historical epic based on The Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states of Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW