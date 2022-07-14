At area theaters

“THE BLACK PHONE” (R)
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a killer and held in a soundproof basement, he discovers he can hear the voices of earlier victims on a disconnected phone. Stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. — LEW
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. — LEW, PUL, FOX, REX
“JENNIFER’S BODY” (R)
A newly-possessed high-school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. This 2009 horror film, presented by the Moscow Film Society, stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried and Adam Brody. — KEN
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. — LEW, PUL
“LIGHTYEAR” (PG)
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots, commanded by Zurg, that is attempting to steal his fuel source. — LEW
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The untold story of one 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“PAWS OF FURY: THE LEGEND OF HANK” (PG)
Hank, a loveable dog with a head full of dreams about becoming a samurai, sets off in search of his destiny. Movie stars Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson and Ricky Gervais. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“THE PHANTOM OF THE OPEN” (PG-13)
Maurice Flitcroft, a dreamer and unrelenting optimist, managed to gain entry to The British Open Golf Championship Qualifying in 1976 and subsequently shot the worst round in Open history, becoming a folk hero in the process. Stars Academy Award winner Mark Rylance and Academy Award nominee Sally Hawkins. — KEN
“POLTERGEIST” (PG)
A family’s home is haunted by a host of demonic ghosts. Stars JoBeth Williams, Heather O’Rourke and Craig T. Nelson — LEW
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“SING 2”
Can-do koala Buster Moon and his all-star cast of animal performers prepare to launch a dazzling stage extravaganza in the glittering entertainment capital of the world. There’s just one hitch — he has to find and persuade the world’s most reclusive rock star to join them. Summer matinees, $3 for all ages, show at 1 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. — KEN
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, PUL, SUN
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW, MOS, PUL