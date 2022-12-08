At area theaters

“THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN” (R)
Two lifelong friends find themselves at an impasse when one abruptly ends their relationship, with alarming consequences for both of them. — PUL
“BLACK ADAM” (PG-13)
Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash justice on the modern world. — LEW
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“ELF” (PG)
After discovering he is a human, a man (Will Ferrell) raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to reunite with his real father, a workaholic who is on Santa’s “naughty” list. The 2003 Christmas comedy also stars Zooey Deschanel, James Caan and Bob Newhart. — LEW
“GREMLINS” (PG)
A young man inadvertently breaks three important rules concerning his new pet and unleashes a horde of malevolently mischievous monsters on a small town in this 1984 horror/fantasy. Presented by Moscow Film Society as part of its Alt Christmas series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7 — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“THE MENU” (R)
A young couple travel to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant, where the chef has prepared a lavish menu — with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Anna Taylor-Joy. — MOS, PUL
Met Live in HD: “THE HOURS”
Soprano Renée Fleming makes her return to the Met in the world-premiere production of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Kevin Puts’ show, adapted from Michael Cunningham’s acclaimed novel. Inspired by Virginia Woolf’s “Mrs. Dalloway.” Livestream 9:55 a.m. Saturday; encore showing 6 p.m. Monday, $15-$20 — KEN
“THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS” (PG)
Jack Skellington, king of Halloween Town, discovers Christmas Town, but his attempts to bring Christmas to his home cause confusion. Directed by Henry Selick and based on a story by Tim Burton with music by Danny Elfman. Part of the Moscow Film Society’s Alt Christmas series. 7 p.m. today, $7 — KEN
“THE POLAR EXPRESS” (G)
On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery and the spirit of Christmas. Presented by Moscow Realty. 4 p.m. Saturday, free. — KEN
“SCROOGE A MUSICAL” (G)
A musical retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic novel about an old bitter miser taken on a journey of self-redemption, courtesy of several mysterious Christmas apparitions. Albert Finney, Alec Guinness and Edith Evans star in this 1970 film. — LEW, PUL
“SHE SAID” (R)
New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor break one of the most important stories in a generation helping ignite a movement and shattering decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood. A review is on Page 15. — PUL
“STRANGE WORLD” (PG)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission in this animated film. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabriel Union. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TÁR” (R)
Cate Blanchett plays Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composer-conductors and first-ever female music director of a major German orchestra. 7 p.m. Friday (Dec. 9) and Saturday, Dec. 10; 4 p.m. Sunday, $7 — KEN
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple team up and travel to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
The story of one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (played be Tom Cruise), continues 30 years after the original film. — LEW
“VIOLENT NIGHT” (R)
When a group of mercenaries attacks the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Stars David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo. — LEW, MOS, PUL
UFC 281: BŁACHOWICZ VS. ANKALAEV
Jan Błachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev at 7 p.m. Saturday from T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nev. — LEW