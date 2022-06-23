“ABOMINABLE” (PG)
This 2019 computer-animated adventure film from DreamWorks Animation follows a teenage girl attempting to reunite a Yeti she meets on the roof of her Shanghai apartment building with his family. Summer matinees, $3 for all ages, show at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. — KEN
“BITTERBRUSH” (Not Rated)
In the remote and rugged mountains of rural Idaho, two young women contemplate the future as they work alone herding cattle. Showing at 7 p.m. tonight, followed by director Q&A, at the Kenworthy. More information is on Page 12. — KEN
“THE BLACK PHONE” (R)
When a 13-year-old boy is kidnapped by a killer and held in a soundproof basement, he discovers he can hear the voices of earlier victims on a disconnected phone. Stars Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames. — LEW, PUL
“DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS” (PG-13)
Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity is too great for the combined forces of the original Strange, Wong and Wanda Maximoff. — SAV, LEW
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Stars Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge. A review is on Page 16-17. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“INDIANA JONES AND THE TEMPLE OF DOOM” (PG)
Harrion Ford reprises his role in Steven Spielberg’s 1984 adventure film, the second in the “Indiana Jones” franchise. The movie’s content spurred the creation of the PG-13 rating, implemented after it was released. — LEW, PUL
“JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION” (PG-13)
Four years after the destruction of Isla Nublar, dinosaurs now live — and hunt — alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures in a new era. — SAV, LEW, MOS, PUL
“LIGHTYEAR” (PG)
While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear encounters an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg, that is attempting to steal his fuel source. — LEW, MOS, PUL
SATURDAY CARTOONS AT THE FARMER’S MARKET
Every Saturday during the Moscow Farmers Market, the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for free, kid-friendly animated shorts, unless otherwise posted. — KEN
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. — LEW, FOX, MOS, PUL, REX