Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world. — LEW
“BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER” (PG-13)
The people of Wakanda fight to protect their home from intervening world powers as they mourn the death of King T’Challa. Tenoch Huerta, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BONES AND ALL” (R)
A young woman on the margins of society joins a drifter traveling the backroads of America, both trying to escape their terrifying pasts. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Taylor Russell and Mark Rylance. — LEW, PUL
“THE CHOSEN” SEASON 3: EPISODES 1 & 2 (NOT RATED)
After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples (including newcomer Judas) are ready to follow him to the ends of the Earth. But problems remain. Austin Reed Alleman, Yoshi Barrigas and Vanessa Benavente star. — LEW
“DECISION TO LEAVE” (NOT RATED)
A detective investigating a man’s death in the mountains meets the dead man’s mysterious wife in the course of his dogged sleuthing. Stars Park Hae-il, Tang Wei and Lee Jung-hyun. When: 7 p.m. Friday, and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Cost: $7. — KEN
“DEVOTION” (PG-13)
A pair of U.S. Navy fighter pilots risk their lives during the Korean War and become some of the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen. Jonathan Majors, Glen Powell and Christina Jackson star. A review is on Page 11. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“ELF” (PG)
After discovering he is a human, a man (Will Ferrell) raised as an elf at the North Pole decides to travel to New York City to reunite with his real father, a workaholic who is on Santa’s “naughty” list. The 2003 Christmas comedy also stars Zooey Deschanel, James Cann and Bob Newhart. — LEW, PUL
FIFA WORLD CUP 2022
Watch the soccer matches on the big screen at 11 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday. — KEN
“LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE” (PG)
Based on the children’s book about a crocodile that lives in New York City. Constance Wu, Javier Bardem and Scoot McNairy star. — LEW
“THE MENU” (R)
A young couple travels to a remote island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Stars Ralph Fiennes and Anna Taylor-Joy. — LEW, PUL
NATIONAL THEATRE LIVE: “JACK ABSOLUTE FLYS AGAIN”
After an aerial dog fight, Pilot Officer Jack Absolute flies home to win the heart of his old flame, Lydia Languish. Back on British soil, Jack’s advances soon turn to anarchy when the young heiress demands to be loved on her own, very particular, terms. When: noon Sunday. Cost: $12 — KEN
“STRANGE WORLD” (PG)
The legendary Clades are a family of explorers whose differences threaten to topple their latest and most crucial mission. Stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid and Gabriel Union. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“TICKET TO PARADISE” (PG-13)
A divorced couple teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago. Stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts. — LEW
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, PUL
“VIOLENT NIGHT” (R)
When a group of mercenaries attack the estate of a wealthy family, Santa Claus must step in to save the day (and Christmas). Stars David Harbour, Beverly D’Angelo and John Leguizamo. — LEW, MOS, PUL