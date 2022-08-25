A group of teenagers in California’s central valley spend one final night after their 1962 high school graduation cruising the strip with their buddies before they pursue their varying goals. This 1973 George Lucas film stars Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard and Paul Le Mat. — LEW, PUL
“BEAST” (R)
A father and his two teenage daughters find themselves hunted by a massive rogue lion intent on proving that the Savanna has but one apex predator. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“BODIES BODIES BODIES” (R)
When a group of rich 20-somethings plan a hurricane party at a remote family mansion, a game turns deadly. — LEW, PUL
“BULLET TRAIN” (R)
Five assassins aboard a swift bullet train discover their missions have something in common. Stars Brad Pitt, Joey King and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. — LEW, MOS, PUL, FOX, REX
“DC LEAGUE OF SUPER-PETS” (PG)
Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends. However, Krypto must master his own powers for a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped. — LEW
“ELVIS” (PG-13)
This biopic follows the rise to stardom of one of rock ’n’ roll’s most iconic figures. Tom Hanks, Austin Butler and Olivia DeJonge star. — LEW
BOOK SIGNING: JESS WALTER “THE ANGEL OF ROME” AND OTHER STORIES
In person author event. 7 p.m. Wednesday. Walter is the author of ten books, most recently the short story collection “The Angel of Rome”. Presented by BookPeople of Moscow. More information is on Page 9. — KEN
“THE INVITATION” (PG-13)
A young woman is courted and swept off her feet, only to realize a gothic conspiracy is afoot. — LEW, PUL
“MACK & RITA” (PG-13)
A 30-year-old writer (Elizabeth Lail) wakes up to find she has transformed into her 70-year-old self (Diane Keaton). — LEW
“MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU” (PG)
The story of a 12-year-old’s dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin and Alan Arkin star. — LEW
“NOPE” (R)
The residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Brandon Perea. — PUL
“DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO” (PG-13)
The Red Ribbon Army from Goku’s past has returned with two new androids to challenge him and his friends. Dubbed and subtitled versions will be shown. — LEW, PUL
MOSCOW FILM SOCIETY: “RRR” (NR)
A fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in 1920s. — KEN
“SAVING FACE” (R)
A gay Chinese-American and her traditionalist mother are reluctant to go public with secret loves that clash against cultural expectations. Part of the Inland Oasis: LGBTQ+ Film Festival — KEN
“SNAKES ON A PLANE” (R)
An FBI agent takes on a plane full of deadly venomous snakes, deliberately released to kill a witness being flown from Hono-lulu to Los Angeles to testify against a mob boss. Presentned by the UI Student Alumni Rela-tions Board and Palouse Cult Film Revival — KEN
“STAGE MOTHER” (R)
A conservative church choir director inherits her late son’s San Francisco drag club. Part of the Inland Oasis: LGBTQ+ Film Festival — KEN
“THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER” (PG-13)
Thor enlists the help of Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster to fight Gorr the God Butcher, who intends to make the gods extinct. Stars Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale. — LEW, MOS
“TOP GUN: MAVERICK” (PG-13)
After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, the story of Pete Mitchell (Tom Cruise) resumes. — LEW, MOS, PUL, SUN
“THREE THOUSAND YEARS OF LONGING” (R)
A lonely scholar, on a trip to Istanbul, discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING” (PG-13)
A woman who raised herself in the marshes of the Deep South becomes a suspect in the murder of a man with whom she once was involved. — LEW