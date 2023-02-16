At area theaters

“THE AMAZING MAURICE” (PG)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam: He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. — LEW
“ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA” (PG-13)
Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as the title characters, face off against Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, in this latest Marvel adventure. A review is on Page 13. — FOX, LEW, MOS, PUL, REX
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, PUL
“DOUBLE SUICIDE” (NOT RATED)
This 1969 adaptation of a Bunraku puppet play is the second in the spring edition of the University of Idaho Asian Film Series. Japanese with English subtitles. 7 p.m. Tuesday, free. — KEN
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“JESUS REVOLUTION” (PG-13)
The true story of a national spiritual awakening in the early 1970s and its origins within a community of teenage hippies in Southern California. With Jonathan Roumie, Kelsey Grammer and Kimberly Williams-Paisley. — LEW
“KNOCK AT THE CABIN” (R)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. — LEW
“MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE” (R)
Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane in the third installment of the “Magic Mike” film franchise. Salma Hayek Pinault also stars. — LEW, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW
“MARLOWE” (R)
Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange star in this noir crime thriller set in late 1930s Bay City, Calif. — LEW, PUL
“MARS ATTACKS!” (PG-13)
Tim Burton’s alien invasion spoof faithfully recreates the wooden characters and schlocky story of cheesy ’50s sci-fi to hilarious effect. Part of the Palouse Cult Film Revival series. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $5. — KEN
“M3GAN” (PG-13)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. — LEW
“MISSING” (PG-13)
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother (Nia Long), who disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. She uses all the latest technology, but her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers as she digs deeper. — LEW
“MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS” (PG)
An all-star ensemble cast, including Albert Finney, Ingrid Bergman, Lauren Bacall, Sean Connery and Vanessa Redgrave, star in this 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s classic mystery. — LEW, PUL
OSCAR SHORTS
Annual ShortsTV compilations of Oscar-Nominated Short Films with a different category each day. Live action, 7 p.m. Friday; animated, 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday; and documentary, 4 p.m. Sunday; $7. — KEN
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
