“THE AMAZING MAURICE” (PG)
Maurice, a goofy streetwise cat, has the perfect money-making scam: He finds a dumb-looking kid who plays a pipe and has his very own horde of rats, who are strangely literate. — LEW
“AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER” (PG-13)
Jake Sully and Neytiri must leave their home and explore the regions of Pandora. When an ancient threat resurfaces, Jake must fight a war against the humans. Stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“DOG DAY AFTERNOON” (R)
Al Pacino stars in this 1975 of a bank robbery gone wrong. Part of the Moscow Film Society’s Based on a True Story series of biopics. 7 p.m. today, $7. — KEN
“80 FOR BRADY” (PG-13)
A group of friends makes it their mission to go to the Super Bowl and meet NFL superstar Tom Brady. Jane Fonda, Sally Field, Rita Moreno and Lily Tomlin star. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE” (R)
This tough-to-categorize film, starring Michelle Yeoh, garnered 11 Oscar nominations. — PUL
“THE FABLEMANS” (PG-13)
Steven Spielberg directs this story about a young aspiring filmmaker growing up in post-World War II Arizona, exploring the power of films to help him see the truth after he discovers a shattering family secret. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN” (PG)
From 2004, based on the third book in British author J. K. Rowling’s series about the boy wizard. — LEW, PUL
“KNOCK AT THE CABIN” (R)
While vacationing, a girl and her parents are taken hostage by armed strangers who demand that the family make a choice to avert the apocalypse. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“A MAN CALLED OTTO” (PG-13)
Tom Hanks stars as grumpy widower Otto Anderson, who meets his match in a quick-witted, pregnant woman named Marisol (Mariana Treviño), leading to an unlikely friendship. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“MARIE ANTOINETTE” (PG-13)
Sofia Coppola’s 2006 historical drama stars Kirsten Dunst and Jason Schwartzman. Part of Moscow Film Society’s Based on a True Story biopic series. 7 p.m. Tuesday, $7. — KEN
“MARLOWE” (R)
Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger and Jessica Lange star in this noir crime thriller set in late 1930s Bay City, Calif. — LEW, PUL
“M3GAN” (PG-13)
A robotics engineer at a toy company builds a life-like doll that begins to take on a life of its own. — LEW, PUL
“MISSING” (PG-13)
June (Storm Reid) searches for her mother (Nia Long), who disappeared while on vacation in Colombia with her new boyfriend. She uses all the latest technology, but her digital sleuthing raises more questions than answers as she digs deeper. — LEW, PUL
“PLANE” (R)
A pilot saves his passengers from a lightning strike by making a risky landing on a war-torn island — only to find surviving the landing was just the beginning. Stars Gerard Butler and Mike Colter. — LEW
“PUSS IN BOOTS” (PG)
Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll, burning through eight of his nine lives. He sets out to find the mythical Last Wish to restore his lives in this animated adventure. — LEW, MOS, PUL
“ROMY AND MICHELE’S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION” (R)
This 1997 comedy stars Mira Sorvino and Lisa Kudrow. First in a four-film series comprising this year’s Palouse Cult Film Revival. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, $5. — KEN
“SKINAMARINK” (NOT RATED)
Two children wake up in the middle of the night to find their father missing and all windows and doors in their home vanished in this experimental horror viral sensation. 7 p.m. Sunday, $7. — KEN
UFC 284: MAKHACHEV VS. VOLKANOVSKI
Live from RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. 7 p.m. Saturday. — LEW, PUL
