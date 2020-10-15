More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services beginning Friday.
Top streams for the week
“You Choose 2020” (not rated) is a free interactive guide to the voting process aimed at younger voters. (YouTube)
“A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote” (TV-14) is a theatrical stage presentation of an episode from the show. It features many of the original actors reprising their roles. (HBO Max)
Courtroom drama meets political theater in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (2020, not rated), Aaron Sorkin’s dramatization of the real-life trial of the protest leaders at the 1968 Democratic National Convention charged with conspiracy. Sorkin brings a timely relevance to this chapter of American history. Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayn star. (Netflix)
Writer and actress Heidi Schreck revisits her teenage years and her relationship with the nation’s founding document in her original play “What the Constitution Means to Me” (2020, not rated). (Amazon Prime)
“Clouds” (2020, PG-13) dramatizes the true story of high school musician Zach Sobiech (Fin Argus), whose original song went viral as he was dying of a rare bone cancer. Sabrina Carpenter, Tom Everett Scott and Neve Campbell costar. (Disney+)
The award-winning documentary “Time” (2020, PG-13) chronicles the story of a woman raising her six sons while fighting for the release of her husband from the notorious Angola prison in Louisiana. (Amazon Prime)
“Helstrom: Season 1” (TV-MA), based on characters from Marvel Comics, is a supernatural thriller about the grown children (Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon) of a serial killer, who devote their lives to hunting down the worst of humanity. (Hulu)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Dev Patel stars in “The Personal History of David Copperfield” (2019), PG), Armando Iannucci’s jaunty, energetic adaptation of the sprawling Charles Dickens classic.
Premium VOD: Miranda July’s offbeat crime comedy “Kajillionare” (2020, R) stars Evan Rachel Wood and Gina Rodriguez.
Netflix
A high school freshman (Tamara Smart) finds herself ushered into a secret society in “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (2020, TV-PG).
“La Révolution: Season 1” (France, not rated, with subtitles) reimagines 18th-century French history with a horror movie twist.
More streaming TV: “Grand Army: Season 1” (not rated) follows five students at the largest public high school in Brooklyn struggling to survive and succeed.
Amazon Prime Video
More Halloween horrors in the “Welcome to the Blumhouse” anthology: “Evil Eye” (2020, not rated), based off the Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, and “Nocturne” (2020, not rated).
Hulu
Two small-screen spinoffs of big-screen hits arrive: action thriller “Treadstone: Season 1” (TV-MA) and horror series “The Purge: Season 2” (TV-MA).
Other streams
Aaron Pedersen returns as Indigenous detective Jay Swan in the second series of “Mystery Road” (not rated), a murder mystery set in the remote Australian Outback. New episodes arrive each Monday. (Acorn TV)
The three-part British crime thriller “Des” (not rated) stars David Tennant as Britain’s most prolific serial killer. New episodes are available on Thursdays through October. (Sundance Now)
The “Play for Today Collection” presents dozens of selections from the 14-year run of original and adapted television plays. (Britbox)
Axmaker is a Seattle film critic and writer. His reviews of streaming movies and TV can be found at http://streamondemandathome.com.