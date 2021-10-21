It’s Artwalk season in Moscow, starting tonight.
Instead of a single summer celebration, as in past years, Artwalk events are set for the third Thursday of each month, beginning in October and culminating in the traditional event in June.
Flyers for tonight’s event, from 4-8 p.m., can be found at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk or at The Storm Cellar, Gem State Crystals, Northstar Financial Management Inc., Bloom, Third Street Gallery, Mad Greek and Moscow Wild at Art.
Artwalk began in 2004, according to Megan Cherry, arts program manager for the city of Moscow, which organizes the event. The concept of an expanded event took root this year.
“There is so much energy surrounding Artwalk as an event, (organizers asked): Is it time, as we’re looking at this year, to expand Artwalk into that monthly model that we see in other communities?” Cherry explained.
The monthly installments offer community members a way to engage with regional artists’ visual, literary, performing and culinary offerings by visiting individual stores where the work is showcased. June’s will be the traditional event with art at various host locations and portions of Main Street closed for an accompanying street fair.
Participating businesses and artists will vary from month to month.
“It’s whatever artists and businesses come up with as a partnership,” Cherry said. “The intent is to throw the doors wide open to anyone who wants to participate.”
The day of the week was carefully chosen to work well for both patrons and businesses.
“Thursday is a day of the week that is not already busy like a Friday is,” Cherry said. “By choosing Thursday, that really activates a day of the week that isn’t already as busy as a Friday or a Saturday.”
Registration for artists and businesses to participate in November’s Artwalk will be open Tuesday through Nov. 9. at moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
Organizers ask participants to be mindful of COVID-19 protocols at each location.