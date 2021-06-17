Artwalk returns today, featuring artists of all stripes

Artwalk 2021 will take place today throughout the city, featuring works by more than 70 artists at 40 businesses.
This year, the definition of art has been expanded beyond the visual arts to include literary, culinary and performing arts.
The 16th annual event is returning in a modified version after being canceled last year. Instead of the traditional downtown street fair with demonstrations, music and beer gardens, participating businesses and galleries will hold receptions and viewings.
Listings of this year’s locations can be found online at www.ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.