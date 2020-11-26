The Pullman Arts Commission is inviting artists living on the Palouse to submit designs for the city’s planned “End Racism Now” mural.
The commission is seeking a design that will express solidarity to end systemic racism and spotlight the importance of diversity and inclusion within the community, according to a news release from the commission.
The commission will review entries and present recommendations to the Pullman City Council for consideration. Once a design is selected, muralist(s) will work with the commission to install the outdoor mural on the retaining wall along Spring Street between Main and Paradise streets.
The dimensions of the space are 120 feet by 7.5 feet. Compensation, which will be funded by donations, is $500 for a single artist or as much as $1,500 for a team of artists
Deadline for submissions is Jan. 19. Applications and additional details are available on the Pullman Arts Commission Facebook page or by emailing the commission at pullmanartscommission@gmail.com.