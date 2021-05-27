Nonprofit raising money for Lewiston-Clarkston artists
The nonprofit LC Valley Artisans group is accepting donations to support Lewiston-Clarkston Valley artists.
The group was formed to raise money to support creative people in the valley. Artists can use the funding to attend classes or retreats, or to buy time off from day jobs in favor of studio time. In 2019, $200 was awarded to artist Jaymee Laws, of Lewiston, who used the grant to pay for child care in order to complete a project for the YWCA of Lewiston and Clarkston women’s shelter. The group’s fundraising efforts were put on hold by the pandemic in 2020.
Donations are being accepted online at lcvartisans.com or by check mailed to P.O. Box 1125, Lewiston, ID 83501. All donations are tax deductible. More information is available online or by emailing secretary Terry Blankenship at lcartisansforum@gmail.com. The group also is seeking board members and volunteers.
Comic book and record swap returns for Lewiston Crazy Days
The annual comic book and record swap will take place June 12 in downtown Lewiston as part of Crazy Days.
Last year’s swap was canceled because of the pandemic. This year’s event, called the Crazy Swap, will take place outdoors during the street fair, which will feature music, vendors, sidewalk sales and children’s activities. The swap will feature vendors selling pop culture collectibles of all kinds. People who would like to sell items at the swap can register online at bit.ly/CrazySwap612.