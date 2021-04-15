Disability Action Center NW is creating an art exhibit featuring work by artists of all ages with disabilities and is welcoming submissions. The theme is, “Masterpieces in Miniature, Artist Trading Cards.” Artist trading cards are 2½ inches wide by 3½ inches tall, similar in size to a baseball card. They were created in 1997 by M. Vanci Stirnemann, a Swiss artist who created 1,200 cards and traded them on the last day of his exhibit.
Artists submitting work to the exhibit can create work on the card using any type of media, from painting, mixed media and collage, to needlework or photography, as long as it can fit in an envelope to be mailed.
The cards will be displayed both in the DAC NW office and online. A reception and judging will take place during Moscow’s Artwalk from 4-8 p.m. June 17. A $25 gift card will be awarded to winners in the following categories: best overall, mixed media, photography and painting.
Following the artwalk, the cards will be traded, and new cards from different artists will be mailed to participants. More information, an application and ideas can be found at dacnw.org/life-enrichment/atcs-for-all-abilities/.
The DAC office is at 505 N. Main St. in Moscow.