Clarkston resident Catherine Temple has been painting professionally for the last 25 years, “but really since I was a kid,” she said.
Hers will be among the art for sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday (April 1-2) and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (April 3) at the Inspired by Nature show at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel Seaport Ballroom, 621 21st St., Lewiston.
Other vendors will sell items such as wood crafts, wildlife photography, jewelry, candles and huckleberry products.
Temple answered questions via email about her art and the Inspired by Nature show.
— Mary Stone, editor
What inspires your nature paintings? As a hunter, are you thinking about painting the scenes you encounter while you’re in the field?
From a very young age I was fascinated by all of God’s creation, not just the colors and textures of every living thing, but also how birds and animals live their lives. Their beauty and their lives inspire me to capture a moment in time to share with others who might not have the chance to see wildlife that intimately.
As a wildlife artist and a hunter, I am always thinking about subject matter for a painting. It’s kind of a joke between me and my husband when we’re in the duck blind and the ducks are coming in as to whether I will grab my camera or my gun. I bring both. Sitting quietly in a blind or stalking quietly through the woods gives me plenty of opportunities to observe nature undetected so the animals and birds behave naturally.
You’ve received several honors, including painting official duck stamps, for Washington in 2019-20, and Delaware, in 2017. Do you have a favorite painting you’ve done?
It’s really hard to pick a favorite. The Delaware duck stamp will always be special because it was my first duck stamp win and it depicts my dog, Balin. A recent favorite might be the mule deer fawn I just completed. It was fun to photograph it with its sibling last summer, then recreate the texture of their fuzzy coats and spots, their dark, expressive eyes and those ridiculously large ears.
How did you come to specialize in dog portraits? What’s the most unusual breed you’ve been asked to paint?
The dog portraits came about as a result of a painting I did of my first hunting dog, Jake. I had shared the painting with a few folks, and pretty soon I was getting requests to paint their dogs. I had no idea at the time that it would lead me to two duck stamp wins. I was just painting what I loved!
The most unusual breed I’ve painted was a Bouvier des Flandres, a type of herding dog from Belgium. The name means “cow herder from Flanders”. They are large and hairy and make great watch dogs.
The dogs in your paintings have a lot of personality. Does being a dog owner influence your interpretation of dogs on canvas?
Being a dog owner helps tremendously in creating a portrait that captures each dog’s personality. I put myself in my clients’ place and think about the relationship we have with our dogs, how important they are in our lives. I pour the love I have for my dogs into my clients’ paintings.
Having participated in the Inspired by Nature show before, what vendors would you recommend newcomers keep an eye out for?
I would definitely recommend show goers stop by Ken Bonner’s photography booth. Ken and his wife, Teresa, spend a lot of time out exploring our area and capturing some awesome wildlife photos and scenery. He has a unique photography setup and is a great storyteller as well.
Any of the rock and gemstone folks are always fun people to visit with and are regulars at the shows. The ladies that make pine needle baskets do some incredible pieces and are worth visiting with to learn about this unusual artform.