Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown has suspended classes for at least four weeks but remains open for shopping.
Classes are suspended in accordance with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s orders that went into effect Monday prohibiting indoor gatherings. The barn will be open for retail purchases. Only three people will be allowed into the gift shop at a time, said Julie Hartwig, the barn’s manager, in an email to supporters of the nonprofit arts center. Visitors are asked to social distance and wear face masks.
People also can shop online through the barn’s website at www.artisanbarn.org, where items from the gift shop, including jewelry, fine art, books, wood work, photography and many other works by regional artists, are for sale. A portion of the proceeds goes toward supporting the artisan center.
The barn was unable to hold any concerts and fundraisers this year because of the pandemic. Donations to support its operations can be made on the website under Sustain the Barn.
The barn’s winter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday. It will be closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.