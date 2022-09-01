“Mt. Analogue” by Kyle Peets, of Whitman College, is a one-color screen print on colored paper. “This image of Mount St. Helens before it erupted was printed repeatedly until I found the tipping point,” Peets wrote. “I then removed enough prints so it would be right on the edge of collapse but remain whole”
“Tiger Breathing Tantra” is a watercolor with marker and pen on paper by Squeak Meisel, of Washington State University.
This untitled piece by Mike Sonnichsen, University of Idaho, is a relief printed from multiple etched and aquatinted plates.
“Nature’s Baptism: Performance” by Annie Cunningham, of Eastern Washington University is a short video.
An exhibit of works in a variety of media by more than 30 artists from nine regional colleges and universities opens with a reception next Thursday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in Lewiston.
“Over the Line: A Regional Faculty Art Exhibition,” runs through Nov. 4 in the center’s First Floor Galleries. The reception, from 6-8 p.m., includes light refreshments and roots music by Seattle-based violinist and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Hunter, an alumnus of Whitman College in Walla Walla.
Hunter, who works as a community development consultant, also will give the keynote address at noon at the Pi’amkinwaas, 1112 Seventh St., for the college’s Multicultural Discovery, formerly Multicultural Awareness Month, the same day.
The exhibit includes art by faculty members from Lewis-Clark State College, Washington State University, University of Idaho, Eastern Washington University, Boise State University, Gonzaga University, Spokane Falls Community College, North Idaho College and Whitman in media such as drawing, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, textiles and video, according to a news release from the center.
“The exhibition title ‘Over the Line’ refers not only to the cultural exchange between select Idaho and Washington colleges and universities, but it also speaks to the more than 50 artworks on view,” Center for Arts & History Director Emily Johnsen said in the news release. “Participating artists push the boundaries of their medium, experiment with thresholds, analyze systems and data sets, engage in interdisciplinary practices, immerse themselves in nature, imagine alternate realities, invite diverse perspectives to create positive change, examine issues of migration and the climate crisis and lead us into intimate spaces.”
A second exhibit, in the Second Floor Galleries, opens the same day and runs through Dec. 9. “Tomograms: Laura Ahola-Young & Shawn Solus Edrington” includes pieces by the two artists examining “the evolution of ecologies and landscapes through natural and external causes,” according to the news release.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays, noon to 4 p.m. Fridays and by appointment.
The exhibition also will be open during Beautiful Downtown Lewiston’s annual ArtWalk from 4-9 p.m. Oct. 7 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 8. Artist Kate Walker, from Boise State University, will present a performance piece related to her installation “Finding a Way” as part of ArtWalk.