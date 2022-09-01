An exhibit of works in a variety of media by more than 30 artists from nine regional colleges and universities opens with a reception next Thursday at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History in Lewiston.

“Over the Line: A Regional Faculty Art Exhibition,” runs through Nov. 4 in the center’s First Floor Galleries. The reception, from 6-8 p.m., includes light refreshments and roots music by Seattle-based violinist and multi-instrumentalist Benjamin Hunter, an alumnus of Whitman College in Walla Walla.

