The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, Washington State University has created an online gallery to showcase the work of this spring’s Master of Fine Arts graduate candidates.
This year’s digital exhibition is the first of its kind for the museum and is online through May 9 at museum.wsu.edu/.
A live exhibition and reception was canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions. The annual showcase is the culmination of two or more years of work by the students, according to a news release.
Each artist will be featured in an online gallery on the museum’s website. During the course of the exhibition, there are plans to share additional content via the museum’s social media channels, including virtual receptions for many of the artists.
This year’s candidates are Kelsey Baker, Mohsen Bchir, Azzah Sultan, Chadchom Cheskhun, Richie Masias, Harry Mestyanek and Qarthian.
— Jennifer K. Bauer