Art for the environment

Proposals can be submitted through March 9 for the city of Moscow’s Storm Drain Mural program.
The public art project uses images created by local artists to emphasize the importance of maintaining a healthy storm drain system, according to a city of Moscow news release.
The city must conduct public outreach to meet the requirements of a permit issued by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to discharge surface water into local waterways such as Paradise Creek and the south fork of the Palouse River.
Because stormwater from streets and parking lots doesn’t go through a treatment process like sewage does, items that contaminate it, including cigarette butts, dog waste, fertilizer, oil and paint, affect water quality and can damage habitat for aquatic life. Artists’ proposals should “address the impact stormwater has on the ecosystem as well as communicating the shared responsibility to protect precious resources,” according to the news release.
Winning art from as many as two artists will be installed on mini-mural sign stands and placed near highly visible storm drain inlets, where they will remain on display for two to four years.
The selected artists will receive an honorarium of $300 when their murals are complete. Youth and adult artists who live in Latah, Nez Perce, Asotin, Whitman and Nez Perce counties and Coeur d’Alene tribal members are eligible to submit designs.