Scott Plummer is an artist without interpretation.
While he has a clear aesthetic by displaying everyday items in original ways, there is no agenda or message behind his work. He makes no attempt to sell it or show it to audiences and rarely signs his pieces. He produces art simply because he loves to produce art — and has done so for more than 50 years.
“Art is not a commodity to me,” says Plummer, of Moscow. “It is a joy. I figured out early on that I wanted to make art to make art and not to make money, and I’m glad I did, because money changes everything.”
Plummer is originally from College Park, Md., outside Washington, D.C. He came to north central Idaho in 1975 to ski and attend the University of Idaho. After graduating with a degree in ceramics, he remained and raised a family, working as a groundskeeper at UI for 31 years. Now retired, he’s producing more work than ever before. It can be seen in the Prichard Art Gallery’s exhibit, “Four Old Guys Walk Into a Gallery,” also featuring work by Jim Gale, Jim Loney and Peter Vincent, all of Moscow.
Plummer’s pieces tend to be made from forgotten materials such as scraps of linoleum, coffee cup sleeves or chopsticks. One of his works appears to be a common houseplant, however the shrub is composed of cockleburs in a pot made with hundreds of broken eggshells. Another piece is a small cage made from rose stems trapping countless milkweed seeds in its thorny prison.
Plummer said that while his work has no theme or subtext, he has always had an appreciation for the world around him.
“If you look at normal things in new or different ways they are more interesting. I like the intimacy of small things.”
According to Plummer, art is everywhere.
“As Marcel DuChamp would say, ‘It’s art if I say so,’ ” Plummer said. “You are celebrating the world. The sky’s the limit, and that’s the way it should be.”
All four artists featured in the exhibit have long histories in Moscow, with the university and with the gallery. Loney was director of the gallery when it was on the UI campus in the now-demolished Mines Building. He works in prints and sculptural objects, incorporating language in the form of word play and double entendre to question meaning. Vincent is a photographer, best known for his work shooting hot rods and Bonneville Speed Week at the Bonneville Salt Flats in Utah. The exhibit also shows work from his recent “Lebanon Diaries.” Gale works in ceramics and painting, often making mixed media pieces with found materials.