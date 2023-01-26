Artwork on display at Moscow Contemporary could make its way into patrons’ collections early next month during the gallery’s first benefit auction.
Art lovers can bid in person or online on the paintings, sculptures, drawings and photography that comprise the gallery’s current exhibit during the Feb. 4 live auction led by Rob Caisley, chairperson of the University of Idaho’s theater arts program.
A pre-auction social begins at 7 p.m. at the gallery, 414 S. Main St., Moscow, with hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Wilder Catering and beverages from downtown restaurant Nectar. The live auction begins at 7:45 p.m.
Tickets, $25, include a glass of Champagne or sparkling water and are available at moscowcontemporary.org or at the gallery’s gift store.
Proceeds from the sale of the pieces, by 65 regional and national artists, will help the nonprofit gallery expand its exhibitions and educational programs, including a coming exhibit of work by Venezuelan artist Elvis Rosendo and his Argentinian-based son Gabriel, according to a gallery news release.
Moscow Contemporary, or MosCo, opened in August 2021 and obtained nonprofit status in November of the same year.
“We’ve been growing during our first year of operation,” Executive Director Roger Rowley said in the news release. “As an exhibit, the work by just the local and regional artists demonstrates the incredible breadth, depth and wealth of creativity we have here.”
Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.