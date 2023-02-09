Art against the odds

Artwork created by incarcerated individuals makes up “Beyond the Wire,” an exhibit on display Friday through Feb. 18 at Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., with a benefit reception slated for Saturday.
The exhibit showcases and celebrates the work of incarcerated students who completed their first semester of college in the fall through the University of Idaho and Idaho Department of Corrections’ Prison Education Initiative.
The program is a product of the Second Chance Pell Grant Experiment launched in 2015 by President Barack Obama, which reinstated access to federal Pell Grants to incarcerated students, according to a Moscow Contemporary news release. The University of Idaho instituted three degree programs in two Idaho corrections facilities when the school began participating in the program last summer.
The food and wine reception, from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, will feature guest speakers from Idaho Department of Corrections, UI and “returning citizens,” or formerly incarcerated individuals. Donations support the PEI Fund, a nonprofit mechanism created through the University of Idaho Foundation.
In addition, PEI student interns will be available to answer questions about the program from 4-7 p.m. next Thursday during 3rd Thursday Artwalk in downtown Moscow.
The MosCo gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.