Around the world in 80 books

A pandemic and rising travel costs scuttled more than a few trips over the past couple of years, but a reader challenge underway through the Whitman County Rural Library District promises a tour of the world from patrons’ favorite reading nooks.

Readers in the Colfax-based library district’s 14-site system can sign up for Around the World in 80 Books directly through the Beanstack reading tracker app or at whitcolib.org/beanstack. There, they can keep track of books they read set in countries all over the globe.

