Troll: A person who starts quarrels, sows discord or upsets people on social media platforms by posting inflammatory or off-topic messages.
Deepfake: Video content that’s been altered or manipulated by artificial intelligence-based technology to create fabricated images and sounds that appear real. A deepfake video can make it appear that someone said or did something that they did not.
Chan boards: Loosely moderated message boards where people can anonymously post and hold discussions. They do not require users to create accounts or use real names. While conversations about an array of subjects can be found on chan boards, they’ve also become hotbeds for hate speech, bullying, illegal activity and misinformation because of the anonymity they provide.
Bots: A computer algorithm, i.e. a robot that operates according to programmed instructions. Social bots designed to spread misinformation work on social media network sites by simulating human behavior. With advances in artificial intelligence, some bots are capable of interactions that make them appear to be human. They share information and messages with real people and respond to postings or questions based on programmed scripts.
Click farms: At a click farm, you’ll find rows upon rows of computers and smartphones and low-paid workers pushing buttons all day to create the appearance of engagement. Click farms offer brands and individuals the option to buy “likes,” followers, rankings and reviews, for a fee. Workers click “like” buttons, load YouTube videos over and over and click on ads to create the appearance of web traffic and increase visibility.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, Inland 360 editor