A new documentary film features area Nez Perce artists as part of the Lolo Pass Visitor Center Artist in Residence program.
The “Creative Hearts and Minds of the Nez Perce” film will debut online at 1:45 p.m. Monday. After the premier, it will continue to be available for people to watch and share.
The center’s Artist in Residence program went to an online format this year because of the pandemic, according to a news release from the visitor center. Area high school and university students worked alongside the U.S. Forest Service and Discover Your Northwest at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center to help develop the film, which focuses on the artwork and stories of area Nez Perce artists. The visitor center is in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, part of Nez Perce tribal homelands. Brandon McHone, of Kamiah High School, and Sacha Wells, of University of Idaho, worked as filmmakers on the project. Preston Amerman of Clearwater Valley High School produced the sound for the film.
The film can be viewed on the Lolo Pass Visitors Center Discover Your Northwest YouTube channel at bit.ly/DYNW-LPVC-Videos.