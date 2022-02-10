Area fairs, festivals and contests seek vendors, entrants

Deadline looms: Vendor registration will close Monday for 2022 Art Under the Elms
Vendor booths are being sought for the 36th annual Art Under the Elms set for April 22-24 on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
The art and artisan fair, presented by Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History, is part of the monthlong Dogwood Festival and returns after a two-year hiatus resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance at the event will be free this year.
Art/artisan vendor booth applications, available at bit.ly/AUE2022_app, are due Monday. Organizers also are seeking applicants for the Emerging Artist Program at bit.ly/AUE2022_EmergingArtist, for performance art — including music and dance — at bit.ly/AUE2022_PerformingArts, for food trucks or trailers at bit.ly/AUE2022_Food and volunteers at bit.ly/AUE2022_Volunteer.
Questions may be directed to Center for Arts & History Director Emily Johnsen at aue@lcsc.edu or (208) 792-2447.
Martin Luther King Art & Essay Contest entry has been pushed back to March 11
The Latah County Human Rights Task Force postponed its annual Martin Luther King Art & Essay Contest from February to March because of the local surge in COVID-19 cases.
The deadline for submitting entries is 4 p.m. March 11, and the awards presentation will be March 26.
The contest is open to Latah County students in first to 12th grades. The contest topic is education as a human right, with prompts at humanrightslatah.org.
Entries can be submitted at any time by teachers or individuals by contacting Walter Hesford at hesford@uidaho.edu, or mailing them to Human Rights Task Force, P.O. Box 8613, Moscow, ID 83843.
Ren Fair booth applications are due April 1
Organizers of the Moscow Renaissance Fair, to be held April 30-May 1, are seeking craft and food vendors, with applications due April 1.
Crafts must be made by the artist for the juried show; food booths are open to nonprofit organizations only. Vendor applications can be found at moscowrenfair.org.
More information for craft vendors is available by emailing LuAnn Scott at mrf_crafts@moscowrenfair.org; for food vendors, those interested can contact Louise Todd at mrf_food@moscowrenfair.org.
Hemp Fest vendors, musicians may apply now
Plans are underway for the 25th Annual Moscow Hemp Fest, set for April 9 at East City Park.
Local musicians interested in performing and those who wish to apply to be craft vendors can email Arlene Falcon at tyedye@moscow.com or stop at Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., for applications or information.
Applications also can be downloaded from at moscowhempfest.com.