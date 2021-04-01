1. The original Siamese-American twins of Siam: Chang and Eng Bunker
2. Ulysses S. Grant, Rutherford B. Hayes, William McKinley, James Garfield, Benjamin Harrison, Chester A. Arthur and Andrew Jackson.
3. Hannibal Hamlin. Lincoln chose Andrew Johnson for his second term hoping it would unite the North and the South (boy, was he wrong).
4. Sic Semper Tyrannas. The Virginia state motto which means “thus always to tyrants.”
5. Scabies. It is thought that lice might also have been to blame but after a review of the writings of physicians of the times, scabies is believed to have been the problem more often than not.