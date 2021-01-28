Another movie filmed in Spokane growing city’s reputation

Spokane has become the new Hollywood. At least for a moment.
Actor Neal McDonough (from films including “Minority Report,” “Captain America: First Avenger” and TV’s “Yellowstone” and “Arrow”) is filming a new movie, “Boon,” in the city near the Garland Theater, according to a story by KHQ-TV earlier this month.
“Boon” is an independent film that is a sequel to “Red Stone,” which has yet to be released. McDonough plays the main character, Boon, who works for a crime lord.
The movie will be filmed in Spokane and other locations in eastern Washington through mid-February, the actor told the station.
McDonough lives in Point Roberts, Wash., and wanted to create more films in the Pacific Northwest. Most of the crew and equipment being used for filming are from Spokane or northern Idaho.
Other movies filmed in Spokane include:
- “Vision Quest” (1985)
- “Benny and Joon” (1993)
- “Smoke Signals” (1998)
- “Mozart and the Whale” (2005)
- “Home of the Brave” (2006)
- “The Hit List” (2011)
- “At Middleton” (2013) (also filmed at Washington State University)