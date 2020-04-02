The dogwoods in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will soon be in bloom but organizers of April’s annual Dogwood Festival are planning for the event to take place this summer.
Several events planned as part of the 36th annual festival were rescheduled to July 24-26, pending further COVID-19 restrictions, organizers announced this week in a news release
The three-day artisan fair, Art Under the Elms, is rescheduled to take place that weekend on the Lewis-Clark State College campus. The Seaport River Run was rescheduled to take place at 1 p.m. July 25. The Dogwood Show & Shine car, truck and motorcycle show is set for July 26 on campus.
The 30th annual Confluence Grape and Grain beer and wine tasting event was moved to Aug. 14. It takes place at the LCSC Center for Arts & History and features a silent auction, live music, hors d’oeuvres, microbrews and wines. Tickets are $35 and available online through the center’s website.
Dogwood Festival events that won’t be rescheduled this year are the Stephen Lyman Memorial Children’s Art Exhibit, the annual AKC All Breed Dog Show and the 35th annual Seaport Quilt Guild Show. The guild plans to hold its raffle quilt drawing April 26 and livestream the drawing on Facebook.
A limited number of Dogwood Festival shirts designed by artist Carrie Lynn Kyser will be for sale in April through both the festival Facebook page and Dogwood Festival website at www.lcsc.edu/ce/dogwood/tshirts.
The festival attracts more than 20,000 visitors each year and is coordinated by community volunteers and the office of Community Education at LCSC.
Additional information is available by contacting the festival office at cece@lcsc.edu.