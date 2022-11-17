It’s time for our annual cover contest, which means your painting, drawing, photograph, collage or digital art could grace the front of a coming Inland 360.
We’ve allowed a couple of months for you to create your entries: The deadline is Jan. 20.
Winners in past years have included seasonal and holiday designs, area scenery and wildlife abstract images — really any category you can think of — in all manner of media, by artists ranging in age from 7 to 70-plus. Winning covers from this year are collected here (see PDF).
Not every entry announced as a winner will necessarily appear in print, but every winner will be acknowledged when the results are announced.
Here’s what you need to know to enter:
Work must be original. The 360 logo will be placed somewhere in the design if you don’t include it.
Don’t include your signature on the artwork — we give all artists attribution.
Dimensions are 10.5 inches wide by 12.5 inches deep.
Indicate how you’ve created the image, such as watercolor or acrylic paint, digital art, or pen and ink.
Entries can be emailed to contests@inland360.com, with “Cover Contest” in the subject line; submitted in person at the Lewiston Tribune office, 505 Capital St.; or mailed (don’t fold) to: Inland 360, P.O. Box 1387, Lewiston, ID 83501.
Include your name, address, email and phone number so we can contact you and credit you for your work.