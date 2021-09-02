Andy Grammer concert kicks off WSU football season Friday

Award-winning singer-songwriter and record producer Andy Grammer is returning to Washington State University in Pullman ahead of the football team’s season opener Saturday against Utah State.
Grammer’s 2014 hit “Back Home” has become a staple at WSU home football games. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Beasley Coliseum. People are required to wear masks at the concert, regardless of vaccination status.
Tickets are $61.50 general admission and $56.50 for WSU staff, faculty and students. All sales are card only; no cash will be accepted.
Grammer, 37, has released four studio labels since 2011, with several singles going on to receive platinum certifications. Among his biggest songs are “Honey, I’m Good,” “Fresh Eyes” and “Don’t Give Up on Me.”