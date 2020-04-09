While area egg hunts may be canceled, spring is not. Annual celebrations of the season have changed over the centuries. This Easter will be unlike any other, especially for children who look forward to the excitement of searching for eggs with friends and family.
To add some fun and surprise to this year’s holiday, we’ve included an egg in this week’s edition that can be cut out, colored or decorated and posted in a window. The idea is that families strolling through their neighborhoods over the weekend can “search” for eggs.
In communities around the nation, people are putting egg cutouts, and other decorations, in windows as a way to celebrate, carry on tradition and boost spirits. Seasonal home displays have been around for years; in 2020 they’ve taken on new meaning.
We’d love to see how you decorate your print egg. You can upload photos to our website by clicking on Share Your Snaps at inland360.com or email them to us at arts@inland360.com.
— Inland 360