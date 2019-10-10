On the surface, Mark Darden is a 41-year-old air traffic controller, directing the planes flying in and out of Lewiston.
But underneath that veneer he’s Guano Guy, or at least he’s the creator of Guano Guy, a sarcastic dude in a green suit and cape who is only in the superhero business for the fame, fortune and social media followers.
Darden has published five comic books about Guano Guy and is working on his sixth. Saturday, he’ll explain the process of creating and publishing a comic book from start to finish at Main Street Comics and Gaming in Lewiston. The program is geared toward adults, teens and youth.
Darden doesn’t draw Guano Guy; instead he contracts artists to bring his stories to life. He also does the lettering for the dialogue.
“The hardest part as a comic writer is knowing most of what you write won’t be seen,” he said about the detailed place settings and action he scripts for artists to turn into pictures.
Comic fans can also find Darden on Oct. 19 as an exhibitor at Lake City Comicon in Coeur d’Alene. Featured guests include Zach Ward, famous for portraying the red-haired, coon-skin-cap-wearing bully Scut Farcus in “A Christmas Story;” wrestler Greg “The Hammer” Valentine; and Carla Perez, who played Rita Repulsa in the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” and “Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie.”
In the coming weeks Inland 360 will feature some of Guano Guy’s adventures in its pages.
— Jennifer K. Bauer, jkbauer@inland360.com