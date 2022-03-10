Five female artists are featured in an exhibit titled “all WOMEN: Your Full and Wonderful Self” through the end of the month at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History, 415 Main St., Lewiston.
Naomi S. Velasquez investigates how relationships change over time in her quilting and artist books, according to an LCSC news release. Velasquez, an associate professor of art and department chairwoman at Idaho State University, earned her Bachelor of Arts in interior design from Washington State University and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art/fibers from the University of North Texas. She has exhibited her work internationally and nationally, including at colleges and universities throughout the Northwest.
Velasquez will offer a free online arts workshop on Japanese stab binding from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. A limited number of complimentary art supply kits are available for workshop participants. Registration is at bit.ly/ArtsWorkshop_JSB.
Inspired by her grandmother’s miniature creations, Rachel A. Jameton, of Asotin, constructs tiny worlds primarily from found objects. Jameton, a chemistry professor at LCSC, embraces interdisciplinary practices in her work, recognizing the important role the arts play in developing critical thinking skills, creativity and innovation. (You can read more about Jameton’s creations in the Jan. 20-26 edition of Inland 360, at bit.ly/3IRaCvf.)
Amber Marie Hunt creates colored-pencil portraits of people who have healed from trauma. Hunt received her Bachelor of Arts from Idaho State University in 2016, and her work has been shown in juried exhibitions throughout the Northwest. She has served on various local arts councils and is the president of her local chapter of the Colored Pencil Society of America in Green River, Wyo.
Born and raised in Japan and now residing in Dallas, Texas, Nishiki Sugawara-Beda examines connections between the past and present through elements of her native and adopted cultures. Sugawara-Beda paints with sumi, an ink made of soot and animal glue, exploring themes related to culture, language and spirituality rooted in Zen Buddhism. She exhibits her work nationally and internationally, including in a coming solo exhibition, “Somewhere Around There,” at the Amos Eno Gallery in New York.
Cheyanne Faye Donald Valera, most recently from the Bay Area of California, immerses herself in new settings and landscapes to illustrate her relationship with her surroundings. Inspired by natural elements and the concept of Mother Earth, Valera depicts a place’s persona through her digital paintings. A traveling, self-taught artist, she works primarily in graphic design and digital painting.
The center’s hours are noon to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The college’s COVID-19 protocols can be found at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources.