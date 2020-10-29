Alan Alda amazed that ‘M*A*S*H’ continues to connect with youths

“M*A*S*H” remains a S*M*A*S*H with young viewers — much to the delight of Alan Alda.
The Emmy winner, who starred on the beloved war comedy-drama series as Hawkeye Pierce, is blown away by how the classic show continues to resonate with a generation born long after its historic 11-season run ended in 1983.
“It’s kind of amazing,” Alda told the Daily News. “There are 10-year-olds that I hear about who are caught up in it. My grandson, who is now about 21, when he was 10, he discovered ‘M*A*S*H,’ and he loved it so much, he would watch it from his bathtub and crane his neck to see it in the other room.
The series, which premiered in 1972, followed Hawkeye and his fellow medical professionals with the Mobile Army Surgical Hospital as they served during the Korean War. Widely considered among TV’s greatest hits, “M*A*S*H” earned acclaim for its blend of humor and serious issues in more than 250 episodes.
“It is amazing, isn’t it, that it still hangs on and still entertains people,” Alda said. “So many people have said to me that they became doctors because they grew up on the show.”
Alda, 84, earned five Emmy awards for his acting, directing and writing on the series. He’s remained busy in the nearly four decades since the “M*A*S*H” finale, including hosting multiple podcasts. His latest, “Science Clear + Vivid,” launched earlier this month.