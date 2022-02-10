Editor’s note: Accessibility Matters highlights places, programs and events in the Inland 360 readership area that help meet the needs of all people living in our communities. If you have a story suggestion, please shoot us an email at arts@inland360.com with “Accessibility Matters” in the subject line.
A mom with a heart for young people with disabilities is launching a group for teens and young adults with a Valentine’s Day event.
Rachel Ayres will introduce Elevate with a dance from 6-8 p.m. Mon-day at River City Church, 2102 Eighth St., Lewiston.
“My heart was to have something for these kids to do,” Ayres said. “They want to have fun too.”
Ayres discovered a gap in resources for her daughter, Brooke, when they moved to Lewiston from southern Idaho, specifically when it came to getting out and having fun.
“It was just a big circle of support,” she said of her family’s experience in the Boise area. They sought those connections in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, “and there really wasn’t much going on.”
A leadership course she took through Lewiston’s River City Church cemented Ayres’ resolve to create a solution. The church is providing space for Elevate’s activities, she said, and will provide transportation when necessary.
“We haven’t even done a budget yet,” she said. “We’re going to start out with one event a month and see how attendance goes.”
Elevate is modeled not just after Boise-area programs but others closer to the valley.
“There are several programs in Moscow that we would love to minic in Lewiston, Clarkston,” Ayres said.
She contacted special needs staff members at Lewiston High School about replicating a program from Moscow meant to “help bridge the gap with these students and young adults in the community.
“You pair up a regular ed student with a special ed student, and you bring them together in the community to do these activities,” she said.
She’s looking for places where young people with special needs can feel comfortable participating in or learning new activities, including bowling, swimming, cooking or gardening classes, crafts and horseback riding.
The Valentine’s Day event will serve not just as an introduction to the group for potential members, but as a chance for area businesses and organizations to learn about activities that young people with special needs would like to see offered.
“At this dance, we’re going to have a networking area for all of these businesses and groups in the area to just kind of connect with each other,” Ayres said. “There’s many small businesses I’ve already been in contact with who would like to have a day or afternoon for activities.”
The next Elevate event is scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day, with a movie night March 17.
Stone can be reached at mstone@inland360.com.