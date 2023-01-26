A Moscow tradition based on a Scottish tradition returns Saturday after a pandemic hiatus, bringing with it the poetry of Robert Burns complemented by bagpipes, haggis, tartans — and Scotch whisky.

Alas, Moscow Burns Night is sold out (which happened quickly), so if you’re yearning to experience this celebration of Scottish heritage, send an email to borderhighlanders@gmail.com to be added to the waiting list and/or be notified of next year’s ticket sales.

