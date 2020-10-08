People are experimenting with ways to redefine the live concert experience during the era of COVID-19, and Friday’s “Oboe Tapas” recital is a prime example.
The concert blends classical music, food and art in a novel way. Keri E. McCarthy, professor of music and music history at Washington State University, planned “Oboe Tapas” as a way to engage listeners through sight, sound and taste.
McCarthy will combine solo music for oboe with art and suggested food pairings for people to prepare in advance of the 7:30 p.m. live concert on the WSU School of Music YouTube channel. She created a shopping list for the four-course Oktoberfest-inspired meal, with links to recipes.
The concert opens on a light note, with hot tea and York Peppermint Patties, while McCarthy performs “Far Over the Misty Mountains,” by Laura Elise Schwendinger. Later, the main course features Bavarian cuisine: radishes, potato pancakes, meatballs and bratwurst to accompany “Fantasie No. 2,” by Georg Philipp Telemann.
McCarthy’s list of meal courses, with recipes, a shopping list and a link to the livestream concert can be found online via this shortened link at bit.ly/360Oboetapas. !
Oktoberfest Radi
Radi is a simple, traditional snack served during Oktoberfest in Germany, along with beer and pretzels. A long, white and spicy daikon radish (see photo, below), available in the produce section of many grocery stores, is preferable for this recipe than its smaller, round red cousin. The appetizer is traditionally served spiral cut.
Ingredients:
1 large daikon radish
1 tablespoon coarse salt
½ teaspoon coarse pepper (optional)
½ teaspoon chives (optional)
Directions:
Wash and peel the radish.
Thinly slice the radish into a spiral shape using a spiralizer or potato peeler or slice thin with a mandolin.
Place radish on a plate, sprinkle generously with salt and allow to rest for about 30 minutes to soften and add texture.
Drain any water expelled from the radish. Sprinkle radish with fresh ground pepper and/or chives (optional).
Time: 45 minutes (15 active)
Servings: 2-3
— Recipe adapted from alltastesgerman.com
Tune in
WHAT: “Oboe Tapas” with Keri McCarthy.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
WHERE: WSU School of Music YouTube channel.
ONLINE: bit.ly/360Oboetapas.