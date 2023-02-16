The farcical comedy of a growing collection of mishaps punctuates the plot of “Noises Off,” opening tonight when the Lewiston Civic Theatre continues its season at the former Lewiston High School on Normal Hill.

The play, in three acts, follows a show-within-the-show from rehearsals to a performance to its last night on stage. It’s a theater-person’s production anyone can enjoy, director Rodney Farrington said.