Art exhibits are going up around the region, including shows in Uniontown, Moscow and Clarkston.
A new display at the University of Idaho Library highlights the contributions of 10 women who made an impact on the university and includes photos and artifacts from Special Collections and Archives, according to information from UI.
The exhibit, “Brave and Bold Women in University of Idaho History,” is open on the second floor of the library, 850 S Rayburn St., Moscow, and continues through Women’s History Month in March, in recognition of the 50th anniversary of Title IX’s passage and the founding of UI’s Women’s Center.
Chocolates and refreshments will be served from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the opening reception for Valley Art Center’s “Heart for Art” fundraiser show, and frames will be available for purchase from Artisans At the Dahmen Barn.
More than 300 original 5-by-7-inch pieces of unframed art by more than 30 artists will be for sale at the gallery, 842 Sixth St., Clarkston, for $40 each through Feb. 25.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Works by Viola artist Andrew Sewell in watercolor, oil and acrylic, as well as fine art prints, go on display Sunday at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, in Uniontown, with an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. The show runs through March 26.
Sewell paints flowers and landscapes of the Northwest as well as fishing scenes, wildlife, rural farms and the countryside, according to a Dahmen Barn news release.
The nonprofit Artisans at the Dahmen Barn is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.