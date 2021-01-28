More viewing suggestions and links to movie trailers can be found with this story online at inland360.com.
Here’s what’s new for home viewing on Video on Demand, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, HBO and other streaming services, starting Friday.
Top streams for the week
Binge alert: My vote for the best high school show ever made, “Freaks and Geeks” (1999-2000, TV-PG, cast shown above) launched the careers of Linda Cardellini, James Franco, Seth Rogen and Jason Segel, among others. The one-season wonder streams with its original soundtrack restored and episodes in proper order. (Hulu)
A young widow (Carey Mulligan) and a self-taught archeologist (Ralph Fiennes) in 1939 England embark on “The Dig” (2021, PG-13) when they excavate what turns into a major archeological find on the woman’s estate. Based on a true story, the understated British drama costars Lily James and Johnny Flynn. (Netflix)
Another true story, Australian drama “Penguin Bloom” (2021, not rated) stars Naomi Watts as Sam Watts, a neuroscience nurse and mother of three who struggles after she’s left paralyzed from a near-fatal accident. (Netflix)
Denzel Washington (shown above, at left, with Jared Leto) and Rami Malek portray police detectives whose hunt for a serial killer in 1990s Los Angeles tips into obsession in “The Little Things” (2021, R). Leto costars in the psychological thriller from director John Lee Hancock, which debuts on HBO Max same day as theaters. (HBO Max)
International pick: Diane Kruger won the best actress prize at Cannes for “In the Fade” (Germany, 2017, R, with subtitles), an intimate thriller that plays out against the culture of white nationalism in Germany. (Amazon Prime)
Pay-Per-View / Video on Demand
Mel Gibson plays a weary, bitter Santa Claus, and Walton Goggins is a hitman hired to kill this grizzled Chris Cringle in the comic thriller “Fatman” (2021, R).
Netflix
Two Brooklyn-raised siblings connect with their Hawaiian heritage during a summer adventure in rural Oahu in the family-friendly “Finding ‘Ohana” (2021, not rated).
Streaming TV: “Outlander: Season 4” (TV-MA) journeys from 18th century Scotland to the colonies just before the American Revolution.
Kid stuff: “Go Dog Go: Season 1” (TV-Y) turns the classic kids book by P.D. Eastman into an ani-mated series.
Amazon Prime Video
The award-winning indie drama “Compliance” (2012, R), inspired by real events, pushes blind obedience to authority to extremes.
The great character actor Harry Dean Stanton takes his first and only leading role in the modest and engaging “Lucky” (2017, not rated).
Hulu
The documentary “Notturno” (Italy, 2021, not rated, with subtitles) chronicles the lives of people trying to survive the civil wars and ISIS attacks in the Middle East.
HBO Max
Streaming TV: a new special episode of “Euphoria” (2021, TV-MA) is now available; and the multinational thriller “Possessions: Season 1” (Israel/France, not rated, with subtitles) debuts, with new episodes arriving each Thursday.
Disney+
“Dinosaurs: Complete Series” (1991-94, TV-PG) reimagines the classic family sitcom with dinosaurs (created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop) in the modern world.
Other streams
Justin Timberlake is an ex-con who becomes an unlikely father figure to an abandoned boy in the redemption drama “Palmer” (2021, R). (Apple TV+)
Two half-brothers meet for the first time when they inherit a failing hotel after their father’s death in “Réunions: Season 1” (France, with subtitles). All episodes are now streaming. (Acorn TV)
