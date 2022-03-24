MFA students’ work goes up at WSU museum; artist talks are scheduled
The culmination of two or more years’ work by Washington State University Master of Fine Arts graduate candidates will be on display at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU starting Tuesday, with artist presentations slated for later next week.
The 2022 MFA Thesis Exhibition runs through May 7; the artist talks are set for 3-4 p.m. April 1, during the school’s Family Weekend. An opening reception will follow the talks in the museum galleries from 4-6 p.m. All events are free.
The exhibition includes a wide range of art-making approaches from this year’s MFA thesis graduate candidates, Sarah Barnett, Jaime Durham, Autumn Hunnicutt, Seo Ryung Park, Siri Stensberg and Meagan Marsh Pine.
Traveling from many places to join the cohort at WSU, the student-artists engaged in an intense interdisciplinary studio program, according to a WSU news release. They met regularly with faculty members for group and individual critiques, and visiting artists and scholars provided one-on-one insight into their work.
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU is located in the Crimson Cube, on Wilson Road across from Martin Stadium and the CUB, on the WSU Pullman campus.
Zoom presentation will explore water sources in the Moscow area
Potential water sources will be the focus of a presentation titled “Ensuring a Lasting Supply” at noon Wednesday via Zoom during a League of Women Voters of Moscow speaker forum.
Hydrogeologist Robin Nimmer works with the Palouse Basin Aquifer Committee in identifying and evaluating additional water supplies within the Palouse Basin, according to a news release from the League. Login information for her presentation is at lwvmoscow.org.
Nimmer, who leads the Water Resources Division at Alta Science and Engineering in Moscow, holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, a master’s in hydrology from the University of Idaho and a doctorate in geology from the University of Idaho. Her projects throughout the Northwest range from characterizing and remediating groundwater contamination to helping individuals and communities secure a sufficient water supply.
Pullman students can apply for Kiwanis performing arts prize
The deadline is April 1 for high school seniors in Pullman involved in the performing arts to apply for a $600 Kiwanis Club prize.
Students from Pullman public or private schools or home-school who have three years of participation in music or drama programs can apply by submitting a written essay, nomination from a teacher or ensemble director, letter of recommendation from another teacher or adult, optional letter of recommendation from a peer in the performing arts and contact information to:
Kiwanis Club of Pullman
Attn: Performing Arts Committee
P.O. Box 716
Pullman, WA 99163.
More information is at pullmankiwanis.org.
Art Under the Elms seeks new artists to ‘highlight emerging talent’
Emerging artists have the opportunity to display and sell their wares without event fees next month at Art Under the Elms on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston.
The artisan fair and centerpiece of the annual Dogwood Festival is returning April 22-24 after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, and organizers hope to make it accessible for new artists, LCSC Center for Arts & History Director Emily Johnsen said.
Artists selected for the pilot Emerging Artist Program can show and sell their artwork free of charge under a shared tent in the event’s Artisan Marketplace.
“Since many artists in the early stages of their careers were likely impacted by the effects of COVID, our goal is to support and promote artists across the region,” Johnsen said in a news release. “This program will allow us to highlight emerging talent, boost the arts economy and provide professional development opportunities to local artists.”
Art students and recent graduates of regional colleges and universities as well as artists in the early stages of their careers can apply at bit.ly/AUE2022_EmergingArtist. Preference will be given to applications received before March 31; submissions will be accepted on a rolling basis until April 15.
Applications also are being sought for other categories, including art/artisan vendor booths and food trucks/trailers. More information is at bit.ly/AUE2022.