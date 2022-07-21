Colfax marks 150 years with weekend celebration
The town of Colfax celebrates 150 years of history, farming and community this weekend with a variety of events.
A citywide party on Main and Spring streets and Schmuck Park, 1301 N. Morton St., runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, with a street market, cornhole tournament, Kid Zone, food and music.
A kids’ parade is at 11 a.m. Saturday, with lineup at 10:30 in the Colfax Monument parking lot, 106 S. Mill St. Children 5 and younger must have an adult walking with them.
A beer garden and food at the Colfax Eagles, 217 N. Main St., runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, with food for both adults and children. Only those 21 and older are permitted in the beer garden area.
An exhibit of historic photography and images from area photographer Tom Mohr is on display at the Libey Gallery, 102 S. Main St., open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Photos from the Whitman Heritage digital collection, archived by Whitman County Library, are paired with related contemporary images taken by Mohr.
More information is at Explorecolfax.com.
Works sought for Moscow Artwalk poster
Artists of all ages can submit their work through Aug. 12 to be considered for Moscow’s 2022-23 Artwalk season poster.
Original artwork submissions will be reviewed by a selection panel made up of Artwalk community partners and organizers, according to a city of Moscow Arts Department news release.
The original art will be featured on the poster, and the artist will have the option to display other works at one of the receptions during the Artwalk season.
Submissions are accepted online only, at: moscowarts.submittable.com/submit.
More information is at: ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.
Historical society seeks art based on Moscow’s McConnell Mansion
The Latah County Historical Society has put out a call for art based on its historic McConnell Mansion in Moscow.
Pieces of any medium, interpretation or size, as long as they fit through the door, will be accepted through Sept. 1, according to a historical society news release.
A show featuring the submissions will be on display at the mansion starting in the fall, through Christmas.
The house was built in 1886 by William J. McConnell, a merchant, prominent Republican and Idaho governor from 1887-93, according to the historical society website.
More information is available at latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org, by emailing lchslibrary@latahcountyid.gov or by calling (208) 882-1004.
Troy Community Theatre’s ‘The Music Man’ opens next week
The Troy Community Theatre’s production of Tony Award-winning musical “The Music Man” opens Wednesday at the Troy City Park gazebo, 100 State Highway 8.
Opening night starts at 7 p.m., with 8 p.m. performances set for next Thursday through July 30. Tickets, $10, can be purchased at troycommunitytheatre.com and at the door. Children younger than 5 attend free.
The show’s cast is composed of singers, actors and musicians of all ages from Troy and the surrounding community, according to a theater news release, and features a marching band that performed earlier this month in the Troy Old Timers’ Day parade.
Musical director Isaiah Raasch is a recent Troy High School graduate who led and performed in numerous productions, most recently this year’s Troy Community Theatre Apprentice Program’s production of “Something’s Afoot.”
Co-director and choreographer Abigail Shown has served in those roles for numerous Troy Community Theatre productions, including “Newsies,” in 2021 and “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” in 2020. She directs with Samuel Shown, a professional actor and director from eastern Oregon.
Patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets for seating at the outdoor venue. Concessions will be available for purchase.