Palouse Empire Fair ticket sales now live online
Palouse Empire Fairgoers have a new option for purchasing tickets, with online sales offered for this year’s event, themed “Red, White and Blue — This Fair is for You.”
Daily and four-day passes for the 73rd annual fair, set for Sept. 8-11, can be purchased by going to PalouseEmpireFair.com and selecting the yellow “tickets” link at the top right side of the page.
Ticket booths will still be open during each day of the fair for in-person purchases, according to a Palouse Empire Fair news release.
“In person admission ticket purchasing will never go away,” fair manager Janel Goebel said in the news release. “That face-to-face interaction is part of the charm of our iconic county fair.”
Website visitors also can purchase tickets to the Sept. 10 concert with headliner Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry and special guests the Olson Bros. Band.
Exhibit pairs historical photos with local photographer’s work to celebrate Colfax’s 150th
An exhibit curated to celebrate Colfax’s 150th anniversary pairs historical photos with related ones by area photographer Tom Mohr.
The exhibit, created in cooperation with the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center, features photographs from the Whitman Heritage digital collection, archived by the Whitman County Library, according to a library news release. It runs through the end of this month.
Mohr’s photo art combines multiple digital exposures to create one long, continuous image, according to the news release, evoking a link between photographs and motion pictures.
Photo exhibits by resident gallery artists Ken Carper, Dan Codd and Sharon Lindsay are on display as well.
Carper celebrates the agricultural heritage of Whitman County through his photos, and Codd highlights local Palouse flavor in his, according to the news release. Lindsay features a recent ride with John Wayne Pioneer Wagons and Riders on the Palouse to Cascades State Park Trail in her exhibit.
The gallery, located in The Bettie Steiger Center adjacent to the Colfax Library, is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. on Saturdays. Both the gallery and library will have special hours, from noon to 5 p.m., during the Colfax 150 Celebration on July 23. More information is at whitcolib.org.
Reception for exhibit of Pullman’s artist work is Sunday at Dahmen Barn
Art by Pullman-based Native American artist Lee Sekaquaptewa will be on exhibit at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn through the end of the month after an opening reception from 1-3 p.m. Sunday (July 10).
Sekaquaptewa, of Yakama, Navajo and Hopi descent, grew up in Arizona and on the Yakama Reservation in Washington, according to a Dahmen Barn news release.
He has exhibited in galleries and alternative exhibition venues throughout the Inland Northwest, and recently was a member of two artist collectives, Artist’s Loft Vancouver and Vancouver Independent Artists, in Vancouver, Wash.
Artisans at the Dahmen Bar, a nonprofit art organization at 419 N. Parkway in Uniontown, is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. More information is at artisanbarn.org.
Author to discuss Columbia River kayak journey at Lewiston Library
Laurie Case Wilhite wants to give audience members a taste of her adventures when she discusses her book “Paddle to the Pacific: A journey of reflection on the Columbia River.”
Wilhite, from Goldendale, Wash., will be at the Lewiston City Library Event Space at 2 p.m. Saturday discussing the book, leading a kayak safety activity and sharing a slideshow of photos taken from her kayak, accompanied by her husband’s guitar music.
“And so the audience gets to just kind of relax and feel like they’re on the river with us,” Wilhite said.
The book was a way for her to document the geology, wildlife and learning experiences she had as she paddled stretches of the Columbia over a two-year period, ultimately covering it from the John Day Dam to the Pacific Ocean.
“I grew up along the Columbia River, and when I retired from teaching I wanted to slow down and just get to know the river better,” she said.
She’ll sign copies of the book, which will be for sale at the event for $26, cash only. Greeting cards with photos from her journey are $5 each or $20 for five. Her book also will be for sale at And Books Too in Clarkston.
More information about her journey and the book is at paddletothepacific.weebly.com.
Fest centerpieces beers made from local grains
Beverages crafted from local grains are on tap at the Pour Company Artisan Grains Beer Fest, from 4-9 p.m Friday (July 8) at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow.
The event features unique beers from Hunga Dunga, Micropolis Brewing, Moscow Brewing and Paradise Creek Brewing, as well as ciders and seltzers from Pour Company and Moscow Alehouse, according to a Pour Company news release.
Food vendor Patty’s Mexican Kitchen will be on site, with the Moscow Food Co-Op offering baked goods made with local grains. A home-brewing demonstration by representatives from Tri-State Outfitters will highlight local malts.
Bluegrass band The Pond will perform during the event, which is open to all ages. Tickets, from $7.50 for children 12 and older (kids younger than 12 need a ticket but can attend for free) to $20 for adults, can be purchased at pourcompanymoscow.com. Extra drink tickets can be purchased as well.
Beers featuring local artisan grains will be evaluated by both a panel of judges and festival attendees to determine the winner of the Artisan Grains Mash Paddle, a trophy custom-made for the event by Palouse Craftworks.
UI Arboretum concert set for Monday
University of Idaho professor and composer Dan Bukvich will lead the “Summer Breezes and Sweet Sounds” concert at 7 p.m. Monday (July 11) in the UI Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
Various local musicians will play under Bukvich’s direction for the event presented by UI’s Arboretum Associates and the Lionel Hampton School of Music.
Attendees are asked to bring a blanket or lawn chair.
Parking is available in the golf course lot, along Nez Perce Drive and near the barn in the arboretum lot reached via Palouse River Drive, according to the UI website.
More information about the free concert is at uidaho.edu/class/music.