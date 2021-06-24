Quartet to usher in symphony’s 50th season
The Washington Idaho Symphony will kick off its 50th season and its first live performance since the start of the pandemic with a free outdoor concert Saturday at East City Park in Moscow.
The symphony’s String Quartet will perform at 1:30 p.m., featuring Giselle Hillyer and Meredith Arksey on violin, Angela Schauer on viola and Cole Tutino on cello. Plans for the rest of the season will be announced, and season tickets and other items will be for sale.
“This season we’ll be celebrating the musical talent in our community,” Kristin Lincoln, the symphony’s executive director, said in a news release. “We’ll be featuring musicians from within our orchestra as well as other music professionals in our community.”
Attendees are advised to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating.
Moscow’s Stuart Lreleases his fifth book
Moscow author Stuart L. Scott has released his fifth book, the historic fiction novel, “The Last Ghost Dance.”
The book, set in Elko County, Nev., between 1908 and 1917, features fast-paced action, murder, robbery and the 1916 polio epidemic.
Scott will be among the authors selling and signing copies of books Saturday at Books and Brews, as part of the Palouse Writers Festival. The free event is from 5-8 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow.
Scott has lived in Moscow since 1981. He has served in the military, worked for the federal government, been a college instructor and a professional winemaker.
“The Last Ghost Dance” is for sale at BookPeople of Moscow, Jovinea Winery Tasting Room in Lewiston and at And Books Too in Clarkston, as well as online.
Theater group offer summer camps for youth
Regional Theatre of the Palouse Performing Arts School in Pullman is inviting youth age 8 years and older to enroll in its summer musi-cal theater camps, where participants work with pro-fessional staff to build confidence through singing, dancing and acting.
Camps are weekdays, with separate sessions from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m., or all-day options from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday sessions are from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. for all campers and include a 20-minute free showcase open to the public at 1:30 p.m.
Camp costs are $120 for morning or afternoon sessions or $240 for all day. Lunch supervision is $10.
Camp themes are:
Stepping into the Spotlight, July 12-16.
Wonderful World of Disney, July 19-23.
Hollywood Premiere, July 26-30.
Broadway Show Review, Aug. 2-6.
Enrollment is available by calling (509) 334-0750. The theater is at 118 N. Grand Ave., Pullman.www.rtoptheatre.org. !
Artists sought for Lewiston Artwalk
Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is seeking artists to display and sell artwork at its 10th annual Artwalk, Oct. 1-2.
At artwalk, artists show their work at downtown businesses which hold receptions. More than 30 locations participated in 2019. The event was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The event will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1 and noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Artists are encouraged to be present at their location, but it isn’t required.
Artists can apply online at beautifuldowntownlewiston.org/events, where a link to an application is available. A fee of $20 is required to reserve a spot. Artists can work directly with a downtown merchant or have a location assigned to them. Registration closes Aug. 31 or until all locations are filled. !