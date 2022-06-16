Palouse Arts Council’s 17th ArtWalk starts today
The Palouse Arts Council’s 17th annual ArtWalk runs today through June 26 in Palouse.
Art will be displayed in downtown businesses beginning today and from June 24-26 at the Palouse Community Center, 220 E. Main St.
The schedule of free events at the community center includes:
- 1-5 p.m. June 24: gallery show opening.
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25: gallery show.
- 1-4 p.m. June 25: artists’ reception.
- 2-3 p.m. June 25: natural ink-making demonstration.
- Noon to 3 p.m. June 26: gallery show.
More information is available by emailing palouseart@gmail.com or calling (509) 863-5733.
International Day of Yoga celebration set for Tuesday at Lewiston City Library
Local yoga teachers will offer a day of free yoga sessions between 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Event Room at the Lewiston City Library, in celebration of International Day of Yoga.
Eight area yoga teachers have agreed to provide the sessions throughout the day, organizer Jeanette Gara-Betzold said.
“In the spirit of International Day of Yoga promoting a holistic approach to health and well-being, I collaborated with local yoga teachers to showcase the wonderful variety of classes and people in our community,” Gara-Betzold said, via Facebook Messenger. “Everyone is welcome to try or simply observe classes at the library, no experience necessary.”
Classes will begin each hour on the hour between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Participants should wear comfortable clothing and bring a water bottle; no experience is necessary. Some mats will be available to borrow, but attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or towel.
June 21, the first day of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, was established as the International Day of Yoga in 2014 by the United Nations General Assembly, according to a news release from Lewiston-Clarkston Valley-based JGB Yoga. This year’s theme is “Yoga for Humanity.”
The 5,000-year-old tradition from India combines physical, mental and spiritual pursuits to achieve harmony of the body and mind, according to the news release.
More information about International Day of Yoga is at yoga.ayush.gov.in/idy-2021. Those with questions about the local event can email info@jgbyoga.com.
LCSC Summer Concert Series starts Tuesday
Lewis-Clark State College’s Summer Concert Series starts Tuesday on the Lewiston campus’ Centennial Mall, with music by Marty and Sherry Lukenbill.
The concerts are set for lunchtime, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food will be available for purchase from Mariana’s Tamales, and yard games will be set up on the lawn.
Other dates in the series are:
- July 13: Rewind Rock Band.
- July 25: Dan Faller.
- Aug. 8: T.J. Richardson.
Lapwai and Moscow to hold Juneteenth celebrations Saturday and Sunday
Juneteenth celebrations are slated for Lapwai and Moscow this weekend, as area residents recognize the holiday marking the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans.
Music, vendors and games are scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Lapwai City Park, 315 S. Main St. Park seating is limited, so attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets.
“The day is designated to showcase Black excellence as well as uplift the community through the speakers and performers that are chosen,” according to a statement on organizer Indigenous Creatives LLC’s website. “We plan to deliver the overall purpose of acknowledging the importance of cultural identity and solidarity within tribal communities in the (Pacific Northwest).”
Moscow’s event is set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Friendship Square, on Main Street between Third and Sixth streets.
Mario Pile, director of the University of Idaho Black and African-American Culture Center, will speak, with spoken word/slam poets performing and a DJ providing music. There also will be children’s activities, information booths about area human rights organizations and books for sale by BookPeople of Moscow, according to Moscow Human Rights Commission Chairperson Ken Faunce.
Foxworthy brings signature jokes to Clearwater Casino
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday for comedian Jeff Foxworthy’s appearance at the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge.
Foxworthy’s show, set to start at 8 p.m., promises his signature “You might be a redneck if” jokes, but “his act goes well beyond that to explore the humor in everyday family interactions and human nature, a style that has been compared to Mark Twain’s,” according to the casino website.
The multiple Grammy winner is the largest-selling comedy-recording artist in history and also a best-selling author, according to the website.
He starred in “The Jeff Foxworthy Show” in the 1990s and later hosted “Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader.”
Tickets, at ticketswest.com, are $50 general admission and $65-$100 reserved.