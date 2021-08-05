Talk explores pandemic’s impact on Indian Country
The pandemic has had profound effects across Native communities as they strive to keep their people safe. On Saturday, Phillip Allen will talk about the impacts of COVID-19 both personally and in much of Indian Country. The presentation starts at 11 a.m. at the Nez Perce National Historical Park’s Spalding Visitor Center.
Native American families generally live in multigenerational homes and have close-knit families. Gathering is a large part of the culture. Communities come together for ceremonies, fishing, sports and more. The effects of social distancing are felt severely by many Native Americans.
Allen is a Nez Perce tribal member working on a doctorate degree at Washington State University. He has taught at Washington State University and the University of Idaho and served as the tribe’s chairman for the Lewis and Clark bicentennial committee.
The free event is part of the Nez Perce National Historical Park’s annual summer speaker and demonstrator series. The center is 12 miles east of Lewiston at 39063 U.S. Highway 95.
Ward Davis concert is set for Saturday in Moscow
Ward Davis (shown at right), is an American singer/songwriter from Monticello, Ark., by way of Nashville, Tenn. He has had songs recorded by Trace Adkins, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Sammy Kershaw, Jimmie Van Zant and more. Most recently he co-wrote “I’m Not The Devil” with Cody Jinks, with whom he subsequently toured nationwide. Davis is set to perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at John’s Alley Tavern in Moscow. Cost is $20 Tickets are available in advance at bit.ly/DavisatAlley.
Suds with a Scholar talk focuses on Idaho’s odd shape
The Latah County Historical Society welcomes Idaho history buffs and beer enthusiasts alike to its Suds with a Scholar fundraising event Wednesday at the Latah County Fairgrounds in Moscow. Keith Petersen, Idaho’s retired state historian, is the featured speaker, presenting “Straight Lines and Squiggles: How Idaho Got Its Weird Shape.”
The event will be outdoors. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the program starting at 6. Entry is $10 for society members and $12 for the general public. The ticket price includes one beer, with additional pours available for purchase. A dinner option also will be for sale. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash or check, but cards will be accepted. People also are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. In the case of excessive heat or smoke, the event will be moved inside the Event Center.
Colorado band brings soulful tunes to Uniontown
The multi-instrumentalist, southern Colorado-based band Birds of Play (shown below) will perform Tuesday night at Artisans at the Dahmen Barn in Uniontown.
The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 at the door. Refreshments will be served.
The band describes its music as an original blend of blues, bluegrass, folk and funk, performed with humor, honesty and harmony. Stories of love lost and found and ballads of wild places are blended with a smattering of bird calls. Influences include the Wood Brothers, Gregory Alan Isakov, Mandolin Orange and others.
Band members are: Alex Paul; Eric Shedd, a former University of Idaho student; Anneke Dean; and Jack Tolan. The barn is at 419 N. Park Way.