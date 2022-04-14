Author will read from acclaimed memoir tonight at Center for Arts & History
Author Tina Ontiveros will read from her award-winning memoir “Rough House” at 7 p.m. today at the Lewis-Clark State College Center for Arts & History.
The free event is part of LCSC’s Visiting Writers Series.
Ontiveros, a writer, teacher and author, grew up living below the federal poverty line, mostly with her single mother on the edge of the Oregon desert, according to an LCSC news release. She lived with her constantly migrating dad at times, in small timber towns around the Pacific Northwest. Today, she lives near the bottom of Mount Hood and teaches writing and literature at Columbia Gorge Community College in The Dalles, Ore. She received her bachelor’s degree at Marylhurst University, in West Linn, Ore., and her master’s in nonfiction writing at Goddard College in Vermont.
“Rough House” was named an October 2020 Indie Next Great Read. Ontiveros also is the winner of a Pacific Northwest Book Award and is a finalist for the Oregon Book Award. Her essay “The Life We Pay For” was a top 10 most read of the 2019 Oregon Humanities Magazine.
She contributed an essay on teaching and being taught to the LCSC student publication “Talking River Review.”
The college’s COVID-19 protocols are listed at lcsc.edu/coronavirus/guides-resources.
Regional artists invited to register for the Art Under the Elms Art Battle
Registration is open now for a new Art Under the Elms feature in which artists compete live for a chance to move on to higher-level events.
The free event, presented by Lewis-Clark State College’s Center for Arts & History and Beautiful Downtown Lewiston premiers from 4-6 p.m. April 23 at the LCSC SUB Amphitheater, during the annual Art Under the Elms art and artisan fair.
Described as a “global tournament of live art,” Art Battle pits 12 artists against each other, competing in three rounds of live painting, with winners decided by an audience vote. Champions advance to city, regional, national and world championships.
The top two winners of the Art Under the Elms event will receive cash prizes and move on to the Lewiston finals at ArtWalk 2022.
Admission is free. Those interested can register to compete at artbattle.com/artists.
Managing and living with wildfire in Idaho is topic of Wednesday forum
Wildfire management and how people can learn to live with fire will be at the center of an online discussion at noon Wednesday, part of the ongoing League of Women Voters of Moscow Speaker Forum.
University of Idaho instructor Heather Heward will present “Wildland Fire in Idaho: Past, Present and Future” via Zoom, with a link available at lwvmoscow.org.
Heward, who teaches classes about fuels and fire management with a focus on prescribed fire, will discuss the events and policies that have shaped the landscape of wildland fire in Idaho and what action can be taken to help Idahoans live with fire.
She started as a seasonal firefighter in 2002 and continues to work on prescribed fires and wildfires. As the faculty adviser for the Students Association for Fire Ecology club, she takes students on several prescribed burns a year with various partners around the country.
Heward has a master’s degree in fire ecology and management from UI and is starting her doctoral work in adult organizational learning and leadership, through which she hopes to study how to improve the education and training in wildland fire management.
Art contest is open to high school students from Washington and Idaho
High school students’ original artwork can earn them recognition — and cash — in the seventh annual Celebrate the West art competition, presented by the Western Governors’ Association. Applications are due April 30.
The competition challenges high school students from 17 states, including Idaho and Washington, to create artwork that expresses what the West means to them. A finalist from each participating state and territory will be announced on or before May 7. State winners will receive $200 and move on to the regional competition July 26-28 in Coeur d’Alene.
Overall first place will receive $1,500, second place will receive $750 and third place will receive $500. Students also may receive recognition from the governor of their state, including having their artwork displayed at the Capitol building or in other public spaces.
The foundation also will award a participating teacher $300 for the Chairman’s Award for Outstanding Art Teacher.
Application guidelines are at westgov.org/celebrate-the-west/competition/2022-competition.