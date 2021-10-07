Pumpkin Patch to open Sunday in Clarkston
Pumpkin picking is just the tip of the iceberg at the sixth annual L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Pumpkin Patch in Clarkston, where storytimes, scavenger hunts, photo stations and pony rides round out the offerings.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Oct. 31. at 1242 Highland Ave., with additional activities scheduled for weekends, including the Clarkston Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30. A calendar, which will be updated with activities throughout the month, is at pumpkinpatchlcv.org.
“This event is our annual signature event, and it helps us build affordable housing and do repairs in the L-C Valley,” L-C Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Deb Snyder said.
Snyder said she’s seen families make visiting the pumpkin patch a tradition over the past several years, coming to take photos and make memories.
The patch, featuring more than 3,000 pumpkins and gourds of all sizes, also will be the site of pony rides from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 16, 17, 23 and 24. The rides, through a business called Ready, Set, Ride, cost $7 and include a photo.
Talk to examine watercraft used by Lewis & Clark
A presentation titled “Watercraft of Western Exploration and Exploitations; 1790-1840s,” detailing watercraft used by the Lewis and Clark Expedition and during America's steamboat, military and fur-trading eras is set for 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., or via Zoom webinar.
The presenter, John Fisher, is a retired high school teacher who has assembled an extensive collection of Euro-American artifacts representing what was carried on the Lewis and Clark Expedition. His collection is housed at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center at Fort Mandan, Washburn, N.D.
Fisher’s research articles have been published in historical journals, including We Proceeded On, the journal of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, and he has been presenting across the country since 2003.
The Confluence of History's lecture series is made possible by the Lewiston City Library, the Idaho Chapter – Lewis Clark Trail Heritage Foundation, the Nez Perce County Museum, the North Central Idaho Speakers Bureau and the Idaho Governor’s Lewis and Clark Grant of 2019-21.
Registering via Zoom doesn’t ensure a seat at the library. Library seating is limited to 50 people, and masks are required. Attendees are asked to call the museum at (208) 743-2535 to reserve a physical seat. Zoom registration at this shortened link — bit.ly/3BePpHO — is for online access only.